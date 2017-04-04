Severe weather warning in place for the Coromandel Peninsula

Tuesday, 4 April, 2017 - 14:07

MetService has upgraded the severe weather watch to a severe weather warning for the Coromandel Peninsula this morning.

The low is expected to go across central New Zealand early Thursday, with rain already falling in some areas.

Rain is forecast to become heavy this afternoon for the Coromandel Peninsula and expected to continue until midnight Wednesday 5 April.

"We don't expect the severe intensity we had in the recent early March weather event, however it is still significant and we need to be aware it could be unpleasant and take precautions," advises our Civil Defence Controller, Garry Towler.

"Please manage your travel arrangements and take extra care on our roads. There are dozens of slips still unstable from the previous weather event and these may continue to slip leaving debris on our state highways and local roads," says Mr Towler.

In the 33 hours from 3pm today until midnight Wednesday, 200 to 300mm may accumulate on the ranges, with lesser amounts 100 to 150mm possible elsewhere. Peak intensities of 25 to 45mm per hour and thunderstorms possible.

MetService will issue the next severe weather warning at or before 9.00pm Tuesday 4 April, see here.

The expected down pour coincides with high tides today at approximately 1pm and tomorrow at 1.30am and 2pm across the Coromandel Peninsula.

"Our ground saturation levels are very high which means our water table is elevated, therefore isolated flooding is highly likely," says Mr Towler.

This is a significant amount of rain and people are advised to also watch out for rapidly rising rivers and streams and flooding.

For full forecast graphics see Metvuw.com.

Tapu-Coroglen Road update

Tapu-Coroglen Road is now open to one lane with traffic control in place.

This will reamin in place until the rest of the slip is cleared.

It is estimated the road will be fully open at approximately 3pm today.

Photo credit - Rachel Henwood.

Kaueranga Valley

The Kauaeranga Valley suffered extensive damage to roading, tracks and structures during recent storm events.

The Kauaeranga Road north of the Visitor centre is closed while geotechnical inspections continue.

The Pinnacles hut is closed until at least 30 April as the track network leading to it is damaged and unsafe.

The Department of Conservation hopes to have limited camping and walking opportunities available in the Kauaeranga Valley for Easter. Updates will be provided online and there will be further information in the Hauraki Herald on Friday 7 April.

For further information visit their website www.doc.govt.nz/kauaeranga or contact the Kauaeranga Visitor Centre on 07 867 9080 and follow them on Facebook here.

DOC Ranger Nick Heslop assessing the damage to the Wainora Ford, near the Kauaeranga Valley Education Camp in recent early March weather event.

The Kauaeranga Valley Rd was also closed after being undermined by the river in early March weather event.

A massive slip also blocked the Billy Goat track up the Kauaeranga Valley in early March.

Be prepared

Civil Defence would like to remind everyone to be prepared to potentially be isolated, without power, and you may need to make alternative arrangements if you are planning on travelling.

Now is also a good time to check your emergency survival kits and getaway kits.

Have plenty of food and water for at least three days.

Battery powered lighting is the safest and easiest and you should check all batteries every three months. Do not use candles as they can tip over in earthquake aftershocks or in a gust of wind. Do not use kerosene lamps, which require a great deal of ventilation and are not designed for indoor use.

First aid kit and essential medicines.

Blankets or sleeping bags.

Pet supplies.

If possible, make sure your mobile phones are charged.

Click here for a full checklist.

You should check and replace food and water every twelve months. It is recommended that you stock a two-week supply of food and water for prolonged emergencies such as a pandemic for your household.

For further information on how to assemble and maintain emergency survival items see www.getthru.govt.nz.

We also remind you that you may need to take care of yourself at home for up to a week, so check out everything you need at www.happens.nz.

How to keep up-to-date with what is happening

Severe weather warnings and watches have been issued for most of New Zealand this week.

Check www.metservice.com/warnings/home or follow MetService on Facebook here to stay up-to-date.

For weather alerts and information on how to prepare for emergencies download the NZ Red Cross Hazard App.

The Red Cross Hazards app is available from:

App store for iOS devices

Google Play store for Android devices

Check our Council's home page for news updates and alerts, follow our Facebook page and subscribe to our email newsletters and Twitter feed @OurCoromandel.

If you don't have a smartphone or other mobile device, or don't use the internet, organise someone who does to call you and vice-versa. Think about elderly neighbours, family and friends who are perhaps on their own and may need support.

For State Highway roading updates (SH25 and SH25A on the Coromandel) NZTA offer real time traffic and travel information emailed directly to you letting you know if there's a significant hold up or need for caution on the State Highway you travel on. You can register your route here onthemove.govt.nz or for general updates follow NZTA Waikato on Facebook and see their website here.