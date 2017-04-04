Severe rainfall expected in Auckland

Tuesday, 4 April, 2017 - 14:33

Auckland Civil Defence and Emergency Management is monitoring a severe weather system that is due to close in on the Auckland region.

"We expect the worst of the weather between 11am - 9pm," says Metservice Metrologist Georgina Griffiths. "However we are already seeing heavy rain in the region.

"This is likely to be a high impact event with localised downpours having the potential to cause issues in some areas," she says.

Rain is expected to hit the Waitakere Ranges and Henderson areas this afternoon and concentrate on the central and eastern part of the region tomorrow.

Auckland Civil Defence and Emergency Management Head of Emergency Operations Aaron Davis says the council’s biggest concern is the impact on already saturated areas.

"This event follows an extremely wet March and many parts of the Auckland region are still suffering from saturation.

"If you live in an area that is prone to flooding, is already saturated or might be affected by slips, we recommend preparing for the incoming weather," he says.

If your property or suburb is flood prone

- Make sure drains and gutters are cleared

- Report any blocked or overflowing public street drains - see the Auckland Council website for more information.

- Move any items in flood-prone areas somewhere they won’t get wet or damaged.

If your property or suburb may be affected by slips or power outages

- Prepare for the possibility that your road access may be cut off.

- Ensure you have food and provisions on hand in case of isolation.

- Never attempt to drive over slips.

- Treat power lines as live at all times.

Drive to the conditions

- Never drive through floodwaters.

- Avoid areas where flooding has occurred and, if roads are closed, observe road closures at all times.

- If stuck in flood waters, get out of your car and move to higher ground as quickly as possible.