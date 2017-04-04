Students go against the grain

Tuesday, 4 April, 2017 - 14:45

How many ways can a waste product become a highly desirable consumable? Well, at least six at this year’s Product Pitch for the Bachelor of Culinary Arts from the Food Design Institute students at Otago Polytechnic.

The students have been given a target market, then asked to design ways to repurpose spent grain from Emerson’s Brewery. They’ll pitch their products, along with business strategies and financial plans, before an audience and a panel of business experts on Thursday night.

The outcomes cover innovative food products like high fibre energy clusters, bar snacks and fermented lemon barley water.

Richard Mitchell, Food Design Institute Professor, says the project embodies Otago Polytechnic’s aim of sustainability.

"It makes the students explore what their customers value while addressing the issue of food waste" he says.