Hamilton prepares for rain event

Tuesday, 4 April, 2017 - 14:45

Hamilton City Council is preparing for the effects of a significant rainfall event in the region over the next 36 hours which could include flooding of roads and some low-lying properties, as well as a potential precautionary shutdown of part of the city’s water network.

The Council’s Civil Defence controller Kelvin Powell says indications are that the region can expect from 120mm to 180mm of rain in the next 36 hours, with peak intensities up to 45mm per hour.

"Coming on top of recent wet weather which has left the ground already saturated, flooding of some low lying areas is very likely. We will be providing updates through our website and Facebook page, as well as through the media. To report rainfall-related incidents or surface flooding, we ask that the public use our customer services email at info@hcc.govt.nz, and only use our 24-hour call centre number of 838 6699 for urgent issues," Mr Powell says.

Residents are asked to report any stormwater catchpits that are flooded and need clearing, or, only if it is safe to do so, homeowners could clear fallen leaves from the grates near their homes that are contributing to surface flooding.

Staff are closely monitoring the city’s Eastern Bulk Water Main repair site, which was damaged during a major riverbank subsidence some months ago. The urgent stabilisation works around the Main could be affected by scouring of the repair site by rising river levels.

Incident Manager Trent Fowles says a precautionary plan is in place to isolate (shut down) the Eastern Bulk Water Main if river levels threaten the repair work. This could mean reduced pressure levels for the Eastern part of the city, particularly Hillcrest, as the city would be supplied via the Western Bulk Main only.

"We will provide further information on the Bulk Main site through our weather-effect updates over the next 36 hours," Mr Fowles says.

Residents are asked to take extra care when driving around the city with surface flooding and poor visibility expected as the heavy rain arrives and the city is closing a number of river paths as the Waikato River continues to rise.

The Council has closed the river path through Kirikiriroa Reserve in the central city. River path users should be wary of fast-rising river levels and the strong likelihood that further low-lying parts of the river path network will be closed.