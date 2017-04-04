Environment and Community Committee approves $508,000 in grants

Tuesday, 4 April, 2017 - 15:22

Auckland Council’s Environment and Community Committee met today with business including the allocation of funding from the 2017/2018 Regional Sport and Recreation Grants Programme.

Committee Chair Councillor Penny Hulse says 33 applications were received and seven were approved.

"The seven successful projects will encourage Aucklanders to be more active, more often," says Cr Hulse.

"In all, more than 121,000 Aucklanders from all walks of life will benefit as a result of these grants, and that’s a fantastic result."

The projects are:

- John Walker Find Your Field of Dreams (FYFOD) Operational Support $230,000 - FYFOD programmes including Community Swim, Run, Jump and Throw for Gold, Youth Leadership, Primary Sport, BLENNZ and Throw for Gold/Lift for Gold West are delivered in parts of Auckland where there is an identified need to increase participation

- Bikes in Schools Regional Project Manager $83,000 - Bikes in Schools operates in 21 Auckland schools enabling children to ride a bike on a regular basis, with 24 schools fundraising for their Bikes in Schools projects

- Netball Northern Junior Netball Delivery $75,000 - includes junior coach development and Year 1-8 player skill development sessions in 12 netball centres, satellite playing venues and schools across Auckland

- Hockey New Zealand Auckland Region Participation Programme $40,000 - involves competitive and social Hockey leagues and Small Sticks programmes, as well as Renegade Youth and Adult pilot programmes

- Royal New Zealand Foundation for the Blind Community Volunteer and Recreation Service Programme $35,000 - includes inclusion and awareness training for community groups to support an increase in recreation activities for blind and low vision participants

- Parafed Auckland Activity Hubs for Young Disabled Sport $25,000 - growing participation in sport and recreation for young Aucklanders with physical disabilities, each hub will focus on different sports, drawing participants into a coordinated series of events and opportunities

- Tamaki Herenga Waka Trust Traditional Waka Experiences $20,000 - the project will provide experiences ranging from 30 minute paddling experiences through to full day waka kaupapa experiences

The following is a digest of decisions made at the meeting. The agenda is available on Auckland Council’s website and the minutes will be added once confirmed. This meeting was also webcast on the council’s website and items are available on demand.

Items 1-8 were administrative items (with the exception of public and local board input and extraordinary business which is summarised below).

Item 5 was public input from:

- Andy Higgs from Centrality - Auckland Electric Bike Share Pilot

Item 9: Development of an outcome measurement tool to support the Sports Facilities Investment Plan

The committee agreed to develop a tool modelled on the Treasury’s CBAx and to pilot it with the 2018/2019 Regional Sports and Recreation Grant.

Item 10: Regional Sport and Recreation Grant Allocation - 2017/2018

See above.

Item 11: Arts and Culture Regional Work Programme - Public Art Capital Expenditure Amendments

The committee approved the reallocation of the build programme noting the reallocation is cost neutral.

Item 12: Proposed Auckland Council Submission - Central Government Clean Water Consultation 2017

The committee approved the proposed submission, with the addition of any amendments agreed to by the chair in consultation with a sub-group of councillors, as well as changes identified by council officers consulting mana whenua, local boards and the Ministry for the Environment. It also requested staff to provide an update on the National Policy Statement for Freshwater Management implementation, including the development of integrated watershed plans that address urban and rural fresh water as well as coastal water quality issues for Auckland.

Cr Hulse commented: "the government’s clean fresh water initiative is important, but deals with just one aspect of the work that needs to be done. Auckland really needs to focus on improving waste and storm water quality and its consequences for our beaches and streams as well as our rivers and lakes."

Item 13: Auckland Council Appointments to One Voice - Sport and Recreation Auckland

The committee appointed three council representatives, Councillors Linda Cooper, Alf Filipaina and Wayne Walker.

Item 14: Information Report

The committee received the report, including the following papers:

- 15 March - Sport and Recreation Investment Programme Workshop

- 23 March - Submission to the Ministry for the Environment on proposed personal care items including microbeads

A procedural motion was then passed to allow public excluded consideration of one further item.