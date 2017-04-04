Auckland Transport announces rail experience improvements

Tuesday, 4 April, 2017 - 16:45

Auckland Transport has announced a number of initiatives to improve customer experience, increase security and safety and reduce vandalism and fare evasion. These initiatives will begin on the rail network and will later be expanded across all AT Metro public transport services including bus and ferry.

Last week Auckland Transport and its rail operator Transdev signed a contract extension and variation through to January 2020.

Group Manager AT Metro Operations Brendon Main says AT and Transdev will work together to deliver the next customer experience initiatives to continue the transformation of Auckland’s rail service over the next three years.

The first project is to bring together the ticket offices and customer service centres at five train stations. Currently customers need to queue at one point to buy a cash ticket and queue at another to get journey planning advice and other information on AT Metro services.

Mr Main says, "Bringing the ticket offices and customer service centres together will provide a faster ticketing service and give our customers better service overall. This will be in place by the end of July."

A second initiative later in the year will look to pilot on-board Transport Officers. New legislation that is expected to by passed by Parliament later this year will mean the Transport Officers will have greater powers to enforce fare payment by all and will be able to issue penalty notices to fare evaders as well as provide assistance to customers.

"We are proposing a pilot with 18 officers working on the AT Metro public transport network. Safety and security on public transport is important to our customers therefore it is important to us. The presence of legally empowered Transport Officers will provide this and provide a deterrent to people who do not want to pay their share and purchase a ticket. Our customers have also told us that equity in fare purchase to travel is very important to them."

A further project underway is to install new AT HOP electronic gates at eight more stations over the next 18 months: Otahuhu, Manurewa, Papatoetoe, Henderson, Parnell, Middlemore, Glen Innes and Papakura. This is a further enabler to encourage all passengers to pay their way and purchase a valid ticket to travel on the rail network.

Mr Main says, "The combination of on-board Transport Officers, improved face-to-face ticket purchase and AT HOP top-up at stations and more AT HOP electronic gates at stations will reduce vandalism, reduce fare evasion and create a better customer experience for our paying customers."