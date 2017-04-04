Otago tertiary students joining together for Relay for Life on Friday

Tuesday, 4 April, 2017 - 16:59

This Friday 7th April, students and staff from the University of Otago and the Otago Polytechnic will be putting their "activewear to active use" in New Zealand’s only student led Cancer Society’s Relay for Life, when over 50 teams walk or run from 6pm to 6am around the University of Otago’s clock tower and the revamped Leith walkway.

"Cancer has an impact in so many people’s lives, including many students and staff here in Dunedin." says organiser Georgia Mayer from the Student volunteer committee, CancerCore. "It’s great to see so many of them joining together to celebrate and remember our friends and family who have had a cancer diagnosis. For us, it’s even more special given that Otago is the only student run Relay for Life in New Zealand."

As part of the Relay, teams are encouraged to raise funds that will be used by the Cancer Society to provide support and care for those living with cancer in Otago and Southland, where the need for support is growing each year. Currently, the Otago and Southland Division of the Society is assisting 60% more people than they were two years ago and those numbers are expected to continue to rise. Funds raised are also used to fund cancer research and undertake health promotion activities throughout the region.

One of the groups who will be part of the Relay For Life is the University of Otago’s School of Surveying. The School’s team captain, Nicki Shaw says that "as students we feel it is important to give back, come together with others, and get behind this event and the Cancer Society. Fundraising so far has consisted of reaching out to family and friends via social media, and others have offered to give up something to raise money such as shaving beards and hair."

Teams will be camping out underneath the Clock tower overnight, with entertainment and activities to provide extra motivation throughout the night. The event will begin with a remembrance opening ceremony and a survivors lap at 6 pm. Teams are welcome to join the event up until the evening of Thursday 6th April by going to https://everydayhero.co.nz/event/relayforlifeotagostudents2017.

The event is proudly supported by the University of Otago, The Otago Polytechnic and The Edge.