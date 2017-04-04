Police name man missing in Kaituna River

Tuesday, 4 April, 2017 - 18:31

Police can now release the name of the man who is missing in the Kaituna River, in Maketu, following a crash on Friday night.

He was Simon Francis Neil Oliver, 53-years-old, from Maketu.

Police responded to reports of a crash on Ford Road at approximately 11:03pm on Friday night where the car was found submerged in the river.

The Police National Dive Squad recovered the car on Saturday and have carried out extensive searches of the river bed over the weekend, however, Mr Oliver has not been located.

Shoreline searches will continue as weather permits.

Based on enquiries so far, Police believe Mr Oliver was the only occupant in the car and our thoughts are with his friends and family at this time.