More wet weather expected overnight

Tuesday, 4 April, 2017 - 18:28

Tararua District Emergency Management is carefully monitoring the heavy rain we are experiencing in our region. Following a teleconference with MetService, Horizons Regional Council are expecting rain to temporarily ease this afternoon and heavy rain to return from 10pm tonight. MetService has indicated this band of rain will last until late tomorrow morning before easing off again.

It’s expected to fall across a large area of the Manawatu-Whanganui region, including the Tararua District Mayor Collis would like to remind residents to stay safe during the heavy rainfall. "We are telling farmers to check on their livestock and move them to higher ground if they are concerned and advising road users to check the road status before travelling, only travel if necessary and drive to the conditions." "People can keep up-to-date with what’s going on by listening to local radio stations and checking the Tararua District Council website and Facebook page."

"We also want to encourage people to let us know if there is an issue due to the heavy rainfall, for example if you can see your road is flooding, call us and let us know, the more information that we have the better."

ROADS AFFECTED BY HEAVY RAINFALL This information is current as at 5:00pm on Tuesday, 4 April 2017. For up-to-date information on Tararua District roads, please visit www.tararuadc.govt.nz/roadstatus.

ROAD CLOSURES DUE TO HEAVY RAINFALL (as at 5:00pm on Tuesday, 4 April 2017):

McKinley Road, Woodville Range Road, Woodville Broomfield Road, Woodville Makairo Track, Woodville (4WD/resident access only)

ROADS AFFECTED BY HEAVY RAINFALL (as at 5:00pm on Tuesday, 4 April 2017):

Riverdale Road, Dannevirke (down to one lane at town end, closed to all heavy vehicles)

MANAWATU GORGE

NZTA has advised that this weather event has not yet had an impact on the Manawatu Gorge and the Gorge remains open. However, as weather and road conditions can change rapidly and heavy rain brings the risk of slips, they are advising people to check the status of the Manawatu Gorge before they start their journey. The electronic variable messaging signs at Ashhurst and Woodville will be updated, and people can call 0800 4HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49) or visit:

www.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/regions/8

www.facebook.com/nztacni

www.twitter.com/NZTACNI You can also check if the detour routes of Saddle Road and the Pahiatua Track are available by visiting www.tararuadc.govt.nz/roadstatus. These detours will add approximately 15 minutes to a journey.

OTHER AFFECTED AREAS

Council is requesting that people do not use the Ferry Reserve until the heavy rain has cleared. COUNCIL CONTACT DETAILS:

Tararua District Council

06 374 4080 or 06 376 0110

info@tararuadc.govt.nz

Please note, calls will be diverted to our afterhours team after 5:00pm. They will be able to assist you or log any customer requests you may have.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Updates are being posted at www.tararuadc.govt.nz/alerts and www.facebook.com/tararuadc Tararua District road closures and road status of affected roads can be found at www.tararuadc.govt.nz/roadstatus Information on State Highways can be found at www.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Information on river levels can be found at www.horizons.govt.nz/flood-emergency-management/river-heights-rainfall