Police responding to incident in Pakuranga

Police are currently responding to a serious incident at a residential property in Pakuranga Road, Pakuranga Heights.
One person has been taken to Middlemore Hospital in a critical and unstable condition.
A large number of Police are currently on the scene and officers are working to establish the facts of what has occurred.
