Creative new outdoor play spaces celebrated at Miramar Playcentre

Tuesday, 4 April, 2017 - 20:25

Miramar Playcentre celebrated the completion of the construction phase on their new outdoor play space on Saturday 1 April. The parent-run licensed ECE centre officially opened their improved outdoor environment with speeches and a community BBQ. Wibke Kreft, Co-President of Miramar Playcentre, has been closely involved in the project and was excited to try out the new play spaces with her 6 year old son Konrad who started at Playcentre at 10 months old.

More than 50 people attended the celebrations which followed a morning working bee where Playcentre parents and children helped finish painting and started the next planting phase. Planting is an essential element that will round off the major landscaping work and provide new sensory and nature play.

This milestone at Miramar Playcentre also marks the completion of outdoor construction work at 19 Playcentres across the Wellington region by Seymour Construction, as part of a Wellington Playcentre Association major project to upgrade the outdoor environments at all centres. The outdoor upgrades include landscaping new grassy mounds, extended sandpits, dry river beds, water pumps from rain water tanks, natural planting and installing mud kitchens.

"It's great to finish off on a centre like Miramar that is really creative and completely transforms the area," said Rob Seymour, of Seymour Construction.

"The Playcentres who have been able to complete the planting specified - a core part of the design - they have really seen the benefits of sensory nature play on their sessions," observed Chris Montgomerie, Outdoor Upgrade Project Manager at Wellington Playcentre Association. "It would be great if we could see all our Playcentres complete their planting!"

The Wellington Playcentre Association provided funding for the outdoor play space designs and some of the installation work to be done at 19 centres. The final stage is to complete specified planting - however funding the final planting is a struggle for some of the parent-run Playcentres.

Wellington Playcentre Association is fundraising on Givealittle to ensure the final sensory and native planting can be completed at all Playcentres. https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/wellingtonplaycentres