Slip in Kohimarama

|
[ login or create an account ]
Emergency services are currently in attendance at a slip on Kohimarama Road, between Eltham Road and Takapuna Drive, Auckland.
Reports were received at approximately 8:00pm that a hillside had collapsed onto a unit of flats.
Staff are currently working to account for the residents in the building.
Further information will be provided as it becomes available.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.