Sentence over work visa scam

Tuesday, 4 April, 2017 - 21:23

A dual Filipino / New Zealand national has been sentenced after pleading guilty to 284 charges involving multiple fraudulent work visa applications submitted by Filipinos seeking work in the New Zealand dairy industry.

Loraine Jayme was sentenced at the Hamilton District Court to 11 months’ two weeks home detention and 180 hours’ community work.

INZ Assistant General Manager Peter Devoy says the prosecution resulted from painstaking work by immigration officers.

"The officers involved did a fantastic job in gathering evidence which led to the prosecution," Mr Devoy says. "Jayme systematically ripped off vulnerable migrant workers. Although these charges are very serious we believe they only represent the tip of the iceberg of Jayme’s offending.

Jayme was charged in October 2015 after an Immigration New Zealand (INZ) investigation uncovered her involvement in fraudulent visa applications. The investigation began after staff verifying visa applications identified anomalies in visa applications and a Southland farmer reported migrants claiming he had offered them work without his knowledge.

Although the investigation was far reaching, the prosecution focused on five non-existent dairy farms and fictitious employers created by Jayme through a complex series of forged documents, submitted to both INZ and other New Zealand agencies. She fabricated job offer letters and Employment Agreements, including false farm vacancy requests sent to Work and Income in order to obtain letters confirming the unavailability of suitably qualified New Zealanders.

Jayme subsequently pleaded guilty to extensive charges of forgery, using a forged document, deception and supplying false or misleading Information to an Immigration Officer.