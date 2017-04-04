Car recovered from Nelson Harbour

Tuesday, 4 April, 2017 - 21:05

Please attribute to Nelson Bays Area Commander, Inspector Mat Arnold-Kelly:

The car discovered underwater at Wakefield Quay, Nelson Harbour yesterday afternoon, has now been recovered from the water.

Commercial divers located the submerged car yesterday and Police have since been making enquiries into the situation.

Items discovered by the dive squad in their search today indicate to Police that the vehicle belongs to Leo Lipp-Neighbours who has been missing since January 2010.

Police are working closely with Mr Lipp-Neighbours family and are keeping them informed.

Tomorrow Police will examine the vehicle and continue to make further enquiries.

More information will be provided as it becomes available, however there will be no further update tonight.