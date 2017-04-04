Horizons to monitor flood situation overnight

Tuesday, 4 April, 2017 - 23:07

Horizons Regional Council staff are on duty in the Emergency Coordination Centre overnight, with high water levels expected for the Whanganui, Whangaehu and Turakina Rivers forecast to be higher than the 2015 flood event. Horizons controller Craig Grant says predicted river levels have remained relatively steady since the update earlier this evening. "The only update we have is that we are now expecting the Whanganui peak at Pipiriki to be 19.3m around 1pm. This will result in an approximate 9.5m peak at Town Bridge at 7.30pm tomorrow evening. Whanganui flood barriers are expected to be deployed at 8.30am. "Whanganui District Council has declared a state of emergency and is in the process of contacting people who live nearest the river via door knocking and phone trees. Two Civil Defence Welfare Centres have been opened at Whanganui Girls’ College and St Paul’s Church, and schools will be closed tomorrow.

"Rangitikei District Council has also declared a state of emergency and are in the process of door knocking to advise evacuations in the Marton area. They have also activated their Whangaehu and Turakina community response plans."

Horizons staff have spent the afternoon contacting property owners in Whangaehu and Turakina areas to advise flooding of farmland, expected to occur tomorrow afternoon/early evening. Farmers who use the Moutoa and Makino spillways have also been contacted as gate operations are likely tomorrow morning.

"Tonight’s Metservice update still aligns with current predictions so we have given farmers as much notice as possible to move stock," says Mr Grant. "We also wish to pro vide reassurance that Horizons is watching the river height information very closely and will be in constant contact with Whanganui and Rangitikei District Councils through the night as the situation develops. "We will have a crew onsite at the Moutoa floodgates from 2am and flood barrier teams for Whanganui are on standby. Agencies such as NZTA and NZ Police have extra staff on overnight, and the NZ Defence Force and Fire Service have deployed extra staff to assist with the response as well."

The next update will be provided early tomorrow morning. Our Manawatu Wanganui Civil Defence Facebook page may be updated by affected councils throughout the night however. https://www.facebook.com/civildefencemanawatuwanganui/

Members of the public are advised to take care while driving. As weather and road conditions can change rapidly, we advise people to check the status of roads before they start their journey. People can call 0800 4HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49) or visit or

Up-to-date information on river heights and rainfall is available via Horizons 24 hour toll-free Waterline 0508 4 FLOOD or via our website www.horizons.govt.nz For weather forecasting information please see www.metservice.co.nz