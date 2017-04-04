Police to maintain presence at Kohimarama slip overnight

|
[ login or create an account ]
Police will remain at the scene of a slip in Kohimarama, Auckland, overnight where affected properties have been evacuated.
Indications at this stage are that no further evacuations in the area will be necessary.
Police will maintain a presence to ensure the evacuated properties remain secure.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.