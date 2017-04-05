Youth in Emergency Services Programme 2017: Call for nominations

Wednesday, 5 April, 2017 - 09:22

We're still calling for nominations for young people who want to get involved with Emergency Service work.

"Nominations close next Thursday and so far we haven't received a single application," says Helen Flynn, Thames Valley Civil Defence Manager.

"This is an amazing opportunity for our young people (ages 16-20 years) living on the east coast (from Whangamata through to Whitianga)," adds Mrs Flynn.

"Everyone that took part in the programme two years ago had a lot of fun and learnt some great skills. Many went on to volunteer for the Fire Service, St John, and LandSAR after enjoying the experience so much," says Mrs Flynn.

Nominations close next Thursday, 13 April 2017 at 4pm and a minimum of 15 young people are required to successfully run the programme.

The YES programme has been successful nationwide.

If you would like to hear previous experiences from the Youth in Emergency Services programme participants click here.

(Image: MYD Alexandra Youth in Emergency Services)

The YES programme is run collaboratively with the volunteer Fire Services, St John, Land Search and Rescue (LandSAR), Thames Valley Civil Defence, our Council and local community-based volunteer emergency service partners, Coastguard NZ and Surf Life Saving NZ.

The YES programme is designed to strengthen and encourage young people's connection to their community by encouraging them to engage with a range of volunteer emergency services by way of a hands-on introduction to the work of these services.

(Image: MYD Alexandra Youth in Emergency Services)

Students at Whangamata Area School can talk to the Principal, Mr Alistair Luke, and Youth Group and Youth Forum leaders in Whangamata will also have more information and nomination forms.

For more information and to download your nomination form see our website www.tcdc.govt.nz/yes.

Send your nominations to: Julie.dennis@tcdc.govt.nz by 4.00pm Thursday 13 April 2017.

Successful nominees (and their nominators) will be notified by Monday 1 May 2017.

If you would like help or have any questions about the application process or form, please contact:

Julie Dennis, email: Julie.dennis@tcdc.govt.nz, phone: 07 865 0072.

You can message us on Facebook or come say hi at our council office in Whangamata, 620 Port Rd (next to the library).

How it works:

The YES programme is delivered in two parts with six emergency services - St John, NZ Fire Service, Land Search and Rescue, Civil Defence, Coastguard NZ and Surf Life Saving NZ;

Theory work- Every Thursday night each service of the emergency service partners will do a presentation so participants can learn about what each service does and the equipment they use.

Practical work - On the following Sunday each emergency service partner assists the participants to use the skills and equipment they have learned about in the theory sessions.

The final Sunday will be a combined exercise with a 'real life' emergency scenario, followed by a graduation ceremony, friends and family are welcome to attend the graduation.

Commitment and participation in:

1 x 1 hour introduction session - 11 May 2017

5 x 2 hour Thursday evenings knowledge and skill sessions - 6pm - 8pm

4 x 4 hour Sundays practical sessions - 10am - 2pm

1 x 8 hour Sunday emergency exercise activity - 18 June 2017, 9am - 5pm

What will young people get out of it?

Youth become more connected with the local emergency services and ultimately increase their connection with the community.

An opportunity to show case our local emergency services and the work they do (and have fun).

Our Council's Whangamata Area Office is providing the administrative and co-ordination support required, including facilitation at training and activity sessions.

Potential volunteers for our emergency service organisations - participants are expected to volunteer for a minimum of 20 hours at an emergency service organisation of their choice at the conclusion of the programme.

Feel good factor of watching youth grow personally not just with knowledge and skills.

Background of The YES programme:

The YES programme was initially developed through a collaborative partnership between the Ministry of Youth Development (MYD) and the Rotorua based Rural Fire Force. MYD is continuing to work through local volunteer New Zealand Fire Services to deliver the programme.

The YES programme has been successfully delivered across New Zealand.

A successful YES programme requires a range of local volunteer emergency services to work together to offer youth participants a fun and challenging hands-on learning experience (Phase One), and to transition to their chosen emergency service (Phase Two) for a minimum two month volunteering experience.

Read our press releases from previous YES progammes here:

Youth say 'YES' to emergency services - May 2015

Thames Fire Service brings it for YES Programme- June 2015

Youth Strategy