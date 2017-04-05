Man charged with Linwood rape

Wednesday, 5 April, 2017 - 09:46

A 22-year-old man will be appearing in the Christchurch District court today charged with the rape of a 15-year-old female in the Linwood area on Sunday 5 March.

The rape was reported to Police in the early hours of Sunday 5 March, after the victim was found by a member of the public.

"There are limited details that I am able to release now that the matter is before the courts. However I wanted to provide the community with the reassurance of knowing an arrest has been made in this case," says Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Anderson of the Christchurch Police.