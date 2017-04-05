Ruapehu Emergency Operations Centre on stand-by

Wednesday, 5 April, 2017 - 10:13

Ruapehu District Council has activated its Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) and put it on stand-by should the current weather situation deteriorate.

MetService have predicted a pause in the rain for around the next nine (9) hours before a final burst of around 60-70mm from later this afternoon through to around midnight tonight.

Despite the anticipated lower than expected rainfall this is still a significant event.

There has been some surface flooding around the north of the Ruapehu district in the usual flood prone areas around Matiere and Ohura.

Ruapehu Civil Defence will be monitoring the situation closely in conjunction with other local response agencies and Horizons Regional Civil Defence.

Ruapehu residents are advised to avoid travel unless absolutely necessary.

If you need to travel please take extreme care.

Any road outages or other issues should be reported to Council on 07 895 8188 or 06 385 8364.

In the event of any immediate life threatening situations please call 111.

Clive Manley Civil Defence Controller Ruapehu District Council

For further local information, please see Council’s website ruapehudc.govt.nz or Facebook page facebook.com/ruapehudc or for regional information the Horizons Regional Civil Defence Facebook page facebook.com/civildefencemanawatuwanganui