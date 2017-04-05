Weather and Roading Update #3 5 April 09:00am

Wednesday, 5 April, 2017 - 10:44

Metservice Severe Weather Forecaster has advised the Coromandel Peninsula should expect a further 50mm of rain in heavy bursts likely until 0930hrs There will then be a respite with no further heavy falls until early evening. From early evening - midnight a further 50mm-70 mm.

Thames Valley Civil Defence Controller Garry Towler says, "We are advising people to stay off the roads if possible, but if you must travel please take extremem caution as current river levels are receding but with the high tide at 2pm this afternoon we expect a number of roads to be closed for a period."

"Before you venture out, please check the current status of roads and waterways."

Here is the situation at 9am:

Road Closures:

Local Roads:

Road in Waikawau blocked by trees.

Slip just after the campground in Oamaru Bay blocking most of the road.

Hikuai Settlement Road flooding - road impassable

Sailors Grave road - 100m south of turnoff on ocean side a slip has undermined the road caution is required.

State Highway network:

SH25 between Tararu and Kereta - Due to multiple slips in the area this road is closed

SH25 Prescotts Garage flooding - road impassable

SH 25 2km South Of Blackjack Rd, Kuaotunu - Fallen tree across highway

For State highway updates (including Thames Coast Road and Kopu-Hikuai Road) see the NZTA website and follow NZTA Waikato BoP on Facebook.

School Closures:

We have been advised that the following schools are closed today:

Schools:

Tokirima

Coromandel Area School

Hikuai

Opoutere

Te Wharekura o Manaia

Matatoki

Matiere

Piripiri School

Pukemiro School

ECE Centres/Kindergartens:

Kuaotunu Kindergarten

Riverlee Early Learning Centre

Whenuakite Country Kids

Central Kids Kindergartens Tairua

Thames Coast Community Kindergarten

Mercury Bay Area School is open, parent teacher interviews have been cancelled. The following buses will not be running today due to flooding and slips:

Mill Creek

Tairua/Coroglen

309 Road

Moewai Park

Kuaotunu

Please check with your school for closures and changes to bus routes and timetables.

Rubbish Collection:

At this stage there will be no rubbish collection north of Thames due to the road closure. We will assess the situation throughout the day.

Power Outages:

Power has been restored to Coromandel Town and no further outages have been reported.

To check for outages and report faults see www.powerco.co.nz/power-cuts

Tide Times:

Thames:

Wednesday 5 April - High 14:07 3.7m

Thursday 6 April - High 02:41 3.7m

Thursday 6 April - High 15:10 3.6m

Whitianga:

Wednesday 5 April - High 14:05 2.0m

Thursday 6 April - High 02:40 2.0m

Thursday 6 April - High 15:06 2.0m

River Levels:

All river levels are rising, to check current levels see the Waikato Regional Council website www.waikatoregion.govt.nz/services/regional-services/river-levels-and-rainfall

Slip at Kereta - pic James Goodwin

How to keep up-to-date with what is happening

Severe weather warnings and watches have been issued for most of New Zealand this week.

Check www.metservice.com/warnings/home or follow MetService on Facebook here to stay up-to-date.

For weather alerts and information on how to prepare for emergencies download the NZ Red Cross Hazard App.

The Red Cross Hazards app is available from:

App store for iOS devices

Google Play store for Android devices

Check our Council's home page for news updates and alerts, follow our Facebook page and subscribe to our email newsletters and Twitter feed @OurCoromandel.

If you don't have a smartphone or other mobile device, or don't use the internet, organise someone who does to call you and vice-versa. Think about elderly neighbours, family and friends who are perhaps on their own and may need support.

For State Highway roading updates (SH25 and SH25A on the Coromandel) NZTA offer real time traffic and travel information emailed directly to you letting you know if there's a significant hold up or need for caution on the State Highway you travel on. You can register your route here onthemove.govt.nz or for general updates follow NZTA Waikato on Facebook and see their website here.