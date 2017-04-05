Pahiatua Track closed due to slip

Wednesday, 5 April, 2017 - 10:34

The Pahiatua Track is closed due to a large slip caused by heavy rain overnight.

Palmerston North City Council contractors have assessed the situation and expect it will take two to three days to clear the slip and reopen the road.

Members of the public are advised to take care while driving. As weather and road conditions can change rapidly, people are advised to check the status of roads before they start their journey by calling 0800 4HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49) or visiting www.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/regions/8

Up-to-date information on river heights and rainfall is available via Horizons 24 hour toll-free Waterline 0508 4 FLOOD (0508 435 663) or its website: http://www.horizons.govt.nz/flood-emergency-management/river-heights-rainfall

The Manawatu Wanganui Civil Defence Facebook will continue to be updated: https://www.facebook.com/civildefencemanawatuwanganui/

For weather forecasting information please see www.metservice.co.nz