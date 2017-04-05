Patterns, patterns everywhere

Wednesday, 5 April, 2017 - 11:23

Patterns are all around us, from vast geological formations to ripples in a coffee cup, to the regular sound of a horse’s hooves or patterns created within the flames of an open fire.

In mathematics, patterns are key to understanding symmetry and symmetry is fundamental to understanding how and why patterns form.

Professor Martin Golubitsky of Ohio State University will give a public lecture at the University of Auckland to discuss the mathematical concept of symmetry and discuss symmetric chaos.

Professor Golubitsky is Distinguished Professor of Mathematics and Physical Sciences at Ohio State University where he serves as Director of the Mathematical Biosciences Institute.

His recent research focuses on mathematical aspects of biological applications: animal gaits, the visual cortex, the auditory system, and coupled systems.

This free lecture will be held at 6pm on Tuesday, 11 April at Fale Pasifika, Wynyard St, University of Auckland. Refreshments will be served from 5.30pm.