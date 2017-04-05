Wet weather park closure information

Wednesday, 5 April, 2017 - 11:23

Hamilton low-lying riverside parks and paths are closed today due to the current wet weather event across much of New Zealand.

Several sections of the popular river paths are underwater due to the high level of the Waikato River, and as a precautionary measure, other park areas along the river have been closed.

Members of the public are strongly urged to avoid using any of the city’s river side paths until further notice. The high volume of rainfall means the Waikato River water level is likely to fluctuate.

The water level in Hamilton’s Lake Rotoroa has also risen significantly and is being monitored. Park users should be aware parts of the boardwalk around the lake may be closed if the water level rises. Caution is advised.

The playground and skatepark at Elliot Park are inundated and are closed.

The city’s sports parks remain open, excluding Elliot Park as the playground and skatepark are under water. Decisions on whether club and team trainings go ahead are currently being left to club officials. Players and coaches should contact club officials directly to find out if parks are open. The situation with sports parks will be reassessed tomorrow morning, with more rain forecast.