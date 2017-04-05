Police looking for missing man Richard Smith

Wednesday, 5 April, 2017 - 11:26

Wellington District Police are seeking the public's assistance to locate 78-year-old Richard Smith, who was last seen leaving his home on Todman Street, Brooklyn at 8am this morning.

Police are concerned for Mr Smith wellbeing, as he suffers from dementia and they are worried about him being out in the cold weather.

When Mr Smith left his home this morning he was dressed in a grey woollen dressing gown, with black and blue checks on it.

He has gone missing previously and was found at the Brooklyn Community Centre.

If you have seen Mr Smith, please contact Wellington Police immediately on (04) 381 2000.