Outcomes from April Community and Services Committee meeting

Wednesday, 5 April, 2017 - 11:44

A decision to go out to public consultation on the Hamilton Zoo Master Plan was one of the key outcomes from the Community and Services Committee meeting at Hamilton City Council yesterday.

The Committee dealt with a range of items, including an update on the planning for a proposed new regional theatre, the seismic repair to the Hamilton City Libraries’ Central Library, a public art project driven by Wintec, and a proposal to rename a central Hamilton street after Dame Hilda Ross, one of the city’s most influential women.

The Hamilton Zoo Master Plan was presented and debated, and will go to public consultation later this month. Discussions on funding will occur as part of the next 10-Year Plan process.

A panel of theatre and performing arts experts working alongside Momentum Waikato presented an update on their work exploring options for a new regional theatre. Design consultancy Charcoalblue, working on behalf of the Council and Momentum Waikato, has spent several months talking with stakeholders and user groups throughout the region and investigating locations around Hamilton City, owned by the Council or private landholders, to make its recommendation on concept and location. This recommendation is due to go to Council and to public consultation in August.

A report on the seismic repair to the Central Library was received, with the Committee recommending to Council that a $618,000 project be progressed to reopen the library. The Committee also asked staff to report back with information on cost-effective options for a central-city library service, as well as in some of Hamilton’s growth areas.

The Committee also heard from TOTI Charitable Trust representatives, who noted the trust has a kick-started a project to rename a central Hamilton street after Dame Hilda Ross, one of the city’s most influential women. The Committee confirmed its preference for a location, but also requested the formal renaming happen in conjunction with installation of a statue of Dame Hilda, noting the final design has yet to be confirmed.

In a second public art matter, a Wintec proposal to create a Matariki sculpture at Ferrybank Reserve was also received, with the committee endorsing a staff recommendation for the proposal move to stage one of the Council’s Public Art Process.

The Lake Domain Management Plan process was concluded, with the Committee voting to approve the plan and therefore make it operative.

An item on a management plan for the historic Beale Cottage was not progressed, as the Committee sought more specific information relating to actions stemming from the plan.

NB: Please note this advisory is not the formal minutes of the meeting, and is merely provided as an overview of the day’s business.