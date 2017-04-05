Ferrovial 'makes millions from Australia's torture of refugees on Nauru'

Wednesday, 5 April, 2017 - 11:47

A major corporation with ties to New Zealand is making millions running the Australian Government’s refugee "processing" centre on Nauru, Amnesty International said today. The system amounts to torture of refugees and people seeking asylum.

A new briefing, ‘Treasure I$land’, exposes how Spanish multinational Ferrovial and its Australian subsidiary Broadspectrum are complicit in - and reaping vast profits from - Australia’s cruel refugee "processing" system.

"The question that must be asked is, ‘Do profits come before people?’ In this case, we’re talking about major profits...and major human rights abuse," said Meg de Ronde, Amnesty International New Zealand’s Campaigns Director.

The part of Broadspectrum’s business that runs its operations on Nauru and Manus Island contributed AUD$1.646 billion in the 2016 financial year - an astonishing 45% of the company’s total operating revenues.

"The Australian Government has created an island of despair for refugees and people seeking asylum. But it’s an island of profit for the companies making billions from a system so cruel and abusive that it amounts to torture," said de Ronde.

"By fulfilling contracts and providing services at these offshore detention centres, Ferrovial and Broadspectrum are complicit in the abuse of refugees, who deserve the very same things we all deserve - an education, a safe place to live and the ability to work, so they can build back their lives."

Here in New Zealand, Auckland Transport has confirmed with Amnesty International that it holds "a number of contracts with Broadspectrum NZ", while Transpower reportedly has a contract with Broadspectrum worth hundreds of millions of dollars. Additionally, Broadspectrum sub-contracts security at the "processing" centres to Wilson Security, part of the Wilson Group, which has operations in New Zealand that include Wilson Parking and First Security.

For running the day-to-day operations of the detention centres on Nauru and Manus Island over a three-and-a-half year period, Broadspectrum is being paid AUD$2.5 billion. The contract is due to end in October and Amnesty International is warning other firms against seeking to profit from torture.

One company that has previously bid for the contract to run Manus and Nauru is Serco. Serco was responsible for running Mount Eden prison in Auckland for four years until the government took back management in 2015 amid allegations of mismanagement. Serco is still contracted for prison operations at Auckland South Corrections Facility.

"Any company that agrees to provide services at these ‘processing’ centres will be complicit in an intentionally abusive system that is in direct contravention of its human rights responsibilities," said de Ronde.

"The regime of cruelty on Nauru and Manus Island leaves a stain that no company would want on its reputation."

A bleak existence

While Ferrovial and its subsidiary Broadspectrum turn in huge profits, those trapped on Nauru endure a bleak existence with little hope of respite. Broadspectrum is not only aware of the conditions faced by refugees and people seeking asylum on Nauru; in some cases, its employees and sub-contractors are directly responsible for neglect and abuse.

Looking at Broadspectrum, its sub-contractor Wilson Security and other staff members at the "processing" centre, the briefing documents 30 formal allegations of child abuse, 15 allegations of sexual assault or rape and four allegations relating to the exchange of sexual favours for contraband.

"We have a duty to the victims of human rights violations to name and shame any company that puts profit before decency by choosing to become involved in Australia’s abusive operations."

Amnesty International is calling on the Australian Government to close the offshore detention centres and immediately bring all refugees and asylum seekers on Nauru, Manus and Christmas Island to Australia, or to cooperate with all rights-respecting offers of international assistance, including third country resettlement, and ensure that all those who were granted refugee status have the right to settle in Australia.

The organisation is also calling on Ferrovial to end its operations on Nauru and Manus Island as soon as possible.