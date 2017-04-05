Wednesday, 5 April, 2017 - 11:52

Ruapehu residents urged to take care on local roads and not to drive through flood waters.

Surface flooding has affected multiple roads around the Ruapehu district.

Ohura township is currently isolated due to flooding closing SH43 and Ohura Rd.

Pipiriki township is reported to be without phones or power although the road is open.

Communication with Pipiriki is available via the Department of Conservation radio.

Ruapehu residents are advised to avoid travel unless absolutely necessary.

If you need to travel please take extreme care.

Most importantly please do not drive through flood waters.

Any road outages or other issues should be reported to Council on 07 895 8188 or 06 385 8364.

In the event of any immediate life threatening situations please call 111.