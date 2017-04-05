'Clear evidence needed' to support changes to Council’s alcohol policy

Wednesday, 5 April, 2017 - 12:15

The community is asked to provide clear evidence about the harm caused by alcohol abuse to support changes to the Hutt City Local Alcohol Policy.

The Council is calling for submissions on its proposal to make an amendment to its local alcohol policy. The proposed amendments reflect concerns expressed by members of the community about a lack of control over the number of off-licences in certain areas of the city.

Submissions close 5pm, Monday 1 May.

An off-licence is an outlet where alcohol can be purchased and taken away. They include liquor stores, supermarkets, grocery stores and specialist retail outlets like wine shops.

Submitters will need to provide local evidence of alcohol related harm to justify any changes to the policy and to ensure the amended policy stands up to legal scrutiny.

The type of evidence the Council is seeking does not need to identify specific individuals, but show local examples of alcohol related harm that describes behaviour patterns.

The Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act 2012 defines alcohol related harm as any crime, damage, death, disease, disorderly behaviour, illness, or injury directly or indirectly caused by excessive or inappropriate consumption of alcohol, or any harm to society or the community caused by any of those factors.

Submissions can be made online at huttcity.govt.nz/alcoholpolicy, by email to submissions@huttcity.govt.nz. Or by freepost to Hutt City Council, Freepost 100039, Private Bay 31912, Lower Hutt 5040.