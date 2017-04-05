Water restrictions in place for Ruapehu District

Wednesday, 5 April, 2017 - 12:42

Water restrictions are in place for ALL of the Ruapehu District, with Taumarunui and Ohakune requested to take particular care with water use.

Due to flooding and poor quality of water in rivers where water is taken for the supply of Ruapehu townships, the Ruapehu district is currently using stored water from reservoirs.

Conserving stored water will reduce the requirement to treat dirty water to a drinking standard.

Please be water wise. Every drop counts!

Clive Manley Civil Defence Controller Ruapehu District Council

For further local information, please see Council’s website ruapehudc.govt.nz or Facebook page facebook.com/ruapehudc or for regional information the Horizons Regional Civil Defence Facebook page facebook.com/civildefencemanawatuwanganui