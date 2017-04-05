Collaboration a big feature in Rata Foundation's funding round

Wednesday, 5 April, 2017 - 13:09

Collaboration can be a relatively quick, though not always easy, way of bringing impactful solutions to more people says Louise Edwards, Chief Executive of RÄtÄ Foundation. In its first round of funding in 2017 collaboration has been a big feature of many of the applications received, with grants totaling $573,070 to organisations working in the Nelson community.

RÄtÄ Foundation provides grants for those organisations who align with its priorities and criteria under the four focus areas of Learn, Support, Connect and Participate.

Ms Edwards says with so many charities looking for funding there are pressures for organisations in every sector to team up with others to achieve common goals.

"Whether two or more small organisations collaborate to help them reach more people, or a large organisation collaborates with a small one because it recognises the special value the smaller organisation brings to clients, it is the partnership which allows them to make the greatest impact," she says.

One collaborative project which really stands out is the Nelson Environment Centre (NEC) Kai Rescue service, administered by NEC on behalf of a range of Nelson community organisations.

Ms Edwards says Kai Rescue has both environmental and social outcomes, with the service helping to reduce organic waste to landfill and alleviating food poverty in local Nelson communities. The service will act as a ‘logistics hub’ collecting food for donor food retailers and producers and redistributing it to charities.

"Kai Rescue is about rescuing food which is good enough to eat, but not good enough to sell and redistributing it to those groups who work with our most vulnerable and in need. It is well modelled on other similar services running in New Zealand."

"It is believed the project will provide a meaningful opportunity to engage local volunteers to contribute to supporting their community in a practical way," she says.

The intended outcomes for this project align with RÄtÄ Foundation’s intent to "enable groups and sectors to work together to bring about positive change in their communities", with secondary outcomes being the "promotion, support and enabling of volunteering in local communities" and fit within its Connect focus area.

Through its Connect Focus area RÄtÄ Foundation are looking to provide funding to organisations who are able to create opportunities for people to develop skills and connections to support entrepreneurships, amongst other things.

"Our intent is to enable groups and sectors to work together to bring about positive change in their communities. Collaboration is always the right step when it can lead to significant growth for an organisation in terms of people helped, or income, and when it deepens the positive impact an organisation makes on its clients," says Ms Edwards.