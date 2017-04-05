Auckland Council assessing homes affected by rainfall

Wednesday, 5 April, 2017 - 13:29

Auckland Council’s building inspectors have been out across the region this morning assessing damage and risk to properties. In particular, structural engineers have focused on areas in Kohimarama Road and Sharon Road, Browns Bay.

Building Control Manager Weathertightness and Compliance Sally Grey says, "following the inspections this morning, the council’s structural engineers are currently satisfied the properties on Sharon Road, Browns Bay can remain occupied."

The situation will continue to be monitored until the rain clears.

The stretch of beach between Browns Bay and Waiake Bay remains closed and people are advised to heed all closure and safety advice.

There has been a landslide behind a block of units on Kohimarama Road. The site was handed over to Auckland Council this morning from emergency services.

"Auckland Council Building Control staff and a geotechnical engineer have conducted a preliminary investigation of the Kohimarama Road property and the surrounding cliff area. The residents of the front units are likely to be given the all clear this afternoon to go back in, however four units to the rear will remain closed until the mud and other debris is removed," said Ms Grey.

With the weather set to continue today, one of the biggest concerns is the impact on already saturated areas. Soil already saturated from the March storms and last night’s deluge have the potential to cause landslides. Residents who live in areas prone to flooding or might be affected by slips, are recommended to prepare for the incoming weather:

If your property or suburb is flood prone

- Make sure drains and gutters are cleared

- Report any blocked or overflowing public street drains - see the Auckland Council website for more information.

- Move any items in flood-prone areas somewhere they won’t get wet or damaged.

If your property or suburb may be affected by slips or power outages

- Prepare for the possibility that your road access may be cut off.

- Ensure you have food and provisions on hand in case of isolation.

- Never attempt to drive over slips.

- Treat power lines as live at all times.

Drive to the conditions

- Never drive through floodwaters.

- Avoid areas where flooding has occurred and, if roads are closed, observe road closures at all times.

- If stuck in flood waters, get out of your car and move to higher ground as quickly as possible.