Police confident car belongs to Leo Lipp-Neighbours

Statement by Nelson Bays Area Commander, Inspector Mat Arnold-Kelly
Tasman Police is today examining a car that was removed from Wakefield Quay, Nelson Harbour yesterday.
While Police are confident it is the car belonging to missing Nelson man Leo Lipp-Neighbours, inquiries are being made to confirm this.
Leo went missing in 2010.
The investigation team is working to establish what is in the vehicle.
At this stage Police can confirm that what are believed to be skeletal remains have been located in the car.
Identification of these remains will take some time.
Investigators will also look into how the vehicle ended up in the water.
Police are liaising with Leo’s family to update them with developments.
