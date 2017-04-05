Mount CBD to have valuable urban space and more parking

Wednesday, 5 April, 2017 - 14:38

Council’s City Transformation committee has supported a recommendation to develop Phoenix Park to include an accessible open space and parking.

Phoenix Park is located in the heart of Mount Maunganui’s CBD. The concept design proposes a multi-use urban space while retaining some parking.

The intended uses of the space is to provide a rest and recreation area for shoppers encouraging social interaction. Surrounding businesses will enjoy economic benefits through increased foot traffic and people staying longer in Mount Maunganui CBD.

The proposal provides for an overall increase in the number of carparks in the Mount’s CBD with 15 to 20 parks being included in the development and the current 55 carparks to be established close to the retail area before work starts on the Phoenix development.

Mount Maunganui CBD does not currently have any open and fully accessible social areas for the growing visitor and residential population. Instead, the surrounding open spaces serve to act as alternative destinations for visitors, drawing them away from the retail area.

The City Transformation committee’s recommendation will go to a full Council meeting for final resolution.