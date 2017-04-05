Waikato civil defence teams co-operating closely over rainfall response

Wednesday, 5 April, 2017 - 14:35

The Waikato Civil Defence Group headquarters in Hamilton and council civil defence teams around the region are co-operating closely on managing the response to rainfall-related flooding and community welfare issues.

The latest conference call involving council and emergency service representatives this afternoon heard of a range of roading and flooding-related issues being handled by various councils and services.

All regional civil defence emergency operating centres have either formally activated or are actively monitoring developments around the region. Those developments include:

- 150 schoolchildren unable to leave a school camp in Port Waikato for now until roads are clear

- residents of Waharau on the Firth of Thames being advised to self-evacuate if they don’t want to be cut off by a slip and problems with a bridge

- numerous slips around the region.

"We are watching river levels and the potential for more high winds and heavy rain closely," said group controller Lee Hazlewood.

This afternoon’s conference call allowed for more detailed information sharing on what’s happening and weather predictions, and the identification of potential issues and opportunities for mutual support.

"The range of matters being handled by group members is extensive but at this stage we collectively have things well in hand. However, we are monitoring closely what’s happening and what may happen.

"We are being well supported by the regional council’s hazards team, council emergency responders and emergency services.

"While the outlook is for the weather to ease by tomorrow, there is still a risk of significant downpours this afternoon and this evening, particularly on the Coromandel.

"So civil defence teams will remain on alert to provide necessary support to communities as required until this weather event is over."

