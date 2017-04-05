Weather and Roading Update #4 13:30

Wednesday, 5 April, 2017 - 14:47

MetService Weather Forecaster has advised the Coromandel Peninsula should expect heavy falls until early evening. From early evening - midnight a further 50 - 70mm.

Thames Valley Civil Defence Controller Garry Towler says, "We are advising people to stay off the roads if possible, but if you must travel please take extreme caution as current river levels are receding but with the high tide at 2pm this afternoon we expect a number of roads to be closed for a period."

"Before you venture out, please check the current status of roads and waterways."

Here is the situation at 13:30pm:

Road Closures:

Local Roads:

Bennet Road at Te Mata has just re-opened

Tapu-Coroglen down to one lane at Coroglen end

Wentworth Valley Ford is impassable due to flooding

Black Jack Road is closed due to a slip at approx 1km from SH25 (Kuaotunu side of Blackjack Road Hill) contractors are on their way.

Sailors Grave road - 100m south of turnoff on ocean side a slip has undermined the road caution is required.

State Highway network:

SH 25 2km South Of Blackjack Rd, Kuaotunu - Fallen tree/s across highway, due to a slip, this section of SH25 is closed. Expect delays or avoid the area if possible.

SH25 Tararu - Kereta due to multiple slips in the area this road is closed.

SH 25a Thames To Sh25 Junction - Due to a slip along this section of SH, the eastbound lane Is blocked. Contractors are on site providing stop-go traffic managment. Expect delays or avoid the area if possible.

For State highway updates (including Thames Coast Road and Kopu-Hikuai Road) see the NZTA website and follow NZTA Waikato BoP on Facebook.

Hauraki District Council Update:

Waharau Community is now isolated

Council engineers have advised that Waharau Bridge on East Coast Road north of Kaiaua is closed to all traffic.

A large slip on East Coast Road has blocked access from the north of the seaside village, so the community is completely cut off for vehicular access on both sides.

Hauraki Civil Defence has sent teams to assess the situation and offer assistance to residents.

At this stage it’s unknown how long the area will be inaccessible to vehicles but residents can stay updated via this page on the Hauraki District Council website and via their Facebook page.

Rubbish Collection:

Smart Environmental are in the process of working out the best course of action to get the Coromandel North rubbish collected, with major slips in place. The collection will now take place on Saturday 8 April for the area which includes Golfields Road through to Coromandel. A further statement will appear on the Smart Environmental Facebook page.

Power Outages:

No outages for our district have been reported.

To check for outages and report faults see www.powerco.co.nz/power-cuts

Tide Times:

Thames:

Wednesday 5 April - High 14:07 3.7m

Thursday 6 April - High 02:41 3.7m

Thursday 6 April - High 15:10 3.6m

Whitianga:

Wednesday 5 April - High 14:05 2.0m

Thursday 6 April - High 02:40 2.0m

Thursday 6 April - High 15:06 2.0m

River Levels:

All river levels are rising, to check current levels see the Waikato Regional Council website www.waikatoregion.govt.nz/services/regional-services/river-levels-and-rainfall

Sailors Grave road - 100m south of turnoff on ocean side a slip has undermined the road caution is required. Photo: Stef Durre

How to keep up-to-date with what is happening

Severe weather warnings and watches have been issued for most of New Zealand this week.

Check www.metservice.com/warnings/home or follow MetService on Facebook here to stay up-to-date.

For weather alerts and information on how to prepare for emergencies download the NZ Red Cross Hazard App.

The Red Cross Hazards app is available from:

App store for iOS devices

Google Play store for Android devices

Check our Council's home page for news updates and alerts, follow our Facebook page and subscribe to our email newsletters and Twitter feed @OurCoromandel.

If you don't have a smartphone or other mobile device, or don't use the internet, organise someone who does to call you and vice-versa. Think about elderly neighbours, family and friends who are perhaps on their own and may need support.

For State Highway roading updates (SH25 and SH25A on the Coromandel) NZTA offer real time traffic and travel information emailed directly to you letting you know if there's a significant hold up or need for caution on the State Highway you travel on. You can register your route here onthemove.govt.nz or for general updates follow NZTA Waikato on Facebook and see their website here.