Hutt Valley Police investigate incidents near schools

Police are aware of three incidents in Upper Hutt where children have been approached by an unknown man.

Police take any report of this type extremely seriously and continue to investigate two of these incidents.

In an incident that occurred on March 13 on Fergusson Drive, the person involved has been identified and Police have established there was no criminal element involved. All parties have been spoken to and advised of the outcome.

Following an incident outside Upper Hutt Primary School on March 28 specialist interviews have been conducted with the young person involved and Police are currently reviewing the information that has resulted from that. Police are following positive lines of enquiry.

Police are conducting interviews and enquiries in relation to a third incident that occurred yesterday in Trentham near a local primary school where a student was approached and spoken to by an unknown male.

Police are reviewing evidence and at this stage cannot confirm if there is a link between any of the incidents.

Patrols have been increased in the area and the schools and families involved are being spoken to and we are working closely to support them.

Police remind the public to contact them immediately should they see anything suspicious and would like to assure the community we are taking these matters seriously.