Power outages across Counties Manukau

Statement by Inspector Dave Simpson:

A number of power outages are impacting traffic across Counties Manukau this afternoon.

Power is currently out in Papatoetoe, Manukau, Clendon, Manurewa and Wiri.

It is not expected to be restored until 7.30pm this evening.

The cause of the outage is not yet known by Police but does not appear to have occurred as the result of any vehicle crash.

The outage means that traffic lights are not operating and we ask motorists to avoid the affected areas if possible.

If you are driving through these suburbs then please have patience, be considerate and follow the give-way rules.

We will have officers carrying out point duty on a small number of intersections but for the ones that we are not on, please take extreme care.