No swimming or collecting of shellfish in Ahuriri Estuary

Wednesday, 5 April, 2017 - 17:17

Hawke’s Bay District Health Board is warning the public not to swim, collect shellfish for eating, or undertake any other water based recreational activities in the Ahuriri Estuary, Napier.

With heavy rainfall causing overloading of parts of Napier’s waste water (sewage) network part of the storm water flow was temporarily diverted into a storm water drain that flows into the estuary. This diversion of flow has now stopped and Hawke’s Bay Regional Council pollution staff are now water sampling in the area.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Nicholas Jones said levels of bacteria and viruses are likely to higher in the estuary and people should avoid any recreational water activities in this area until sampling shows levels are safe. Swimming in contaminated water poses a risk of infections of the stomach, skin, eyes and ears.

Dr Jones said the gathering of shellfish is never recommended from Ahuriri but with flows of waste water into the estuary risks are likely to be even higher than normal for some time. This is because shellfish can take several weeks to clear any contaminants they absorb.

"While the waste water overflow does not appear to have affected other swimming locations heavy rain tends to be associated with increased risks from swimming due to run off generally. Standard advice to avoid swimming in all fresh waterways such as lagoons, streams, and rivers for at least three days after heavy rain should be followed," he said.

People can check the Hawke’s Bay Regional Council website www.hbrc.govt.nz. for the latest water quality information.