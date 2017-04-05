Flooding closes 103 schools and 92 early learning centres

Wednesday, 5 April, 2017 - 18:17

The severe wet weather has today closed 103 schools and 92 early learning centres across the North Island, affecting 13,725 school students and 3,895 pre-schoolers.

All schools in the Whanganui District and Rangitikei District closed today, as a result of the state of civil emergency declared by its two district councils.

"While the state of civil emergency remains, the Whanganui District and Rangitikei District Councils have advised us that it is safe to open schools and ECEs in their areas with the exception of those in the evacuation zone," says the Ministry of Education’s deputy secretary of Sector Enablement and Support Katrina Casey.

The schools and ECEs in the evacuation areas are as follows:

- Whanganui Girls’ College

- Te Kura Kaupapa MÄori o Te Atihauanui-A-Paparangi

- PÅ«tiki Kindergarten

- Te KÅhanga Reo PÅ«tiki Wharanui

"Some schools and early learning centres in other areas have also closed. (See full list below)

"Several schools have reported damage.

"Our regional teams are continuing to monitor the situation and are keeping in touch with schools and early learning services in affected areas.

"Given the severe wet weather is forecast to continue in many areas until early Thursday, further closures are possible.

"For schools outside the civil emergency districts, the best information will come from schools and early learning services themselves as they make decisions about closures. Parents are advised to check their websites or Facebook pages or contact them directly," Katrina Casey says.

School and early childhood centre closures outside Whanganui and Rangitikei Districts: (please note many of these closures are due to flooding on roads)

Northland/Te Tai Tokerau - Pakotai School, Mangakahia Area School, Maromaku School. Closed ECE - Ka Tui Early Learning Centre.

Auckland - Tomarata School, Kaipara Flats School, Brookby School, Clevedon School, Kaiaua School, Te Kohanga School, Te Kura Kaupapa MÄori o Te Puaha o Waikato. Closed ECEs - Clevedon Kidz ECE, Clevedon Kidz Get Set 4 School Centre.

Waikato - Tokirima, Coromandel Area School, Hikuai, Opoutere, Te Wharekura o Manaia, Matatoki, Matiere, Piripiri School and Pukemiro School. Closed ECEs - Kuaotunu Kindergarten, Riverlee Early Learning Centre, Whenuakite Country Kids, Central Kids Kindergartens Tairua, Thames Coast Community Kindergarten.

Bay of Plenty/Waiariki - Te Kura Kaupapa MÄori o Ruatoki, Tawera Bilingual School, Te Kura Kaupapa MÄori o Matahi, Otakiri School, Te Kura Kaupapa MÄori o Te Paroa, Waimana, Te Wharekura o Huiarau, Taneatua School, Kutarere, Galatea School, Te Kura Toitu o Te Whaiti-Nui-A-Toi, Kaingaroa School, Tarawera High School, St Joesphs (Matata). Closed ECE - Matariki Early Childhood Centre.

Hawkes Bay/Tairawhiti - Mohaka School. Closed ECEs - Pirimai Kindergarten, Bette Christie Kindergarten, Wharerangi Kindergarten, Sunny Days, Te Kohanga Reo Waiohiki.

Taranaki/Whanganui/Manawatu (these schools are outside the Whanganui District and Rangitikei District Councils) - Waituna West, Te Kura Kaupapa MÄori o NgÄti Rangi, Orautoha School, Waitotara and Marco. Please note: Awatapu College has made a decision to close tomorrow (Thursday).

Wairarapa - Dalefield School. Closed ECEs - Holyoake Kindergarten, Ruahine Early Learning.