Precautionary shutdown for city water main

Wednesday, 5 April, 2017 - 18:35

One of the main water pipes supplying Hamilton’s eastern suburbs will be temporarily shut down from this evening to ensure rising river levels and heavy rain following Tropical Cyclone Debbie has not affected repair work.

During the shutdown period, water will be supplied to the city via the Western Bulk Main, which may mean some residents, particularly in elevated areas of the eastern suburbs, may notice water pressure changes. Hamiltonians are again asked to reduce non-essential water use to help the city network cope with demand without the Eastern main.

The Eastern Bulk Main supplies around 27,000 homes and runs under the Waikato River from the city’s water treatment plant opposite Hamilton Gardens. A substantial section of the riverbank collapsed around the main in early February and emergency stabilisation work has been underway at the site.

City Waters Unit Manager Maire Porter says the shutdown is a prudent step to be able to manage the city’s water supply as repair crews investigate the effect the river levels have had on the repair site.

"The heavy rain, particularly in the Taupo catchment, has meant Waikato River levels have increased to a point which may impact on our repair works. As the river levels drop, there is a concern that the scouring effect could drag material from beneath the area we have stabilised, and potentially cause further subsidence and more damage to our pipes.

"If this happened while the main was ‘live’ it could cause us further issues with the supply and the treatment plant, so the best thing to do is plan for a shutdown and start supply again once we have confirmed the repairs have not been affected.

"Our residents throughout the city did a great job to help share the water across the system when we last had a similar shutdown, which really helped us manage the situation."

Ms Porter says the shutdown will be for around 48 hours. Any disruption to supply is likely to be relatively minor, and for a short time, but she says anyone who has no water supply should contact the Council on 838 6699.

The bulk main repair is a complex job, at a difficult site. This stage of the emergency repair is expected to be completed in late June, before a longer-term solution can be developed.