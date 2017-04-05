Soggy Auckland starts to clean up

Wednesday, 5 April, 2017 - 19:13

Bad weather and heavy rain has largely passed, leaving Auckland soggy, slippery and in clean-up mode.

"Our contractors remain on stand-by, emergency services will manage calls as they come in and Auckland Civil Defence will continue to monitor the weather overnight," says Duty Officer Dion Anderson.

"We will continue to work with the council’s stormwater and building control teams, our contractors and Auckland Transport on clean-up efforts.

"There are still some areas that we need to keep a close eye on as the region is still very saturated and some floodwaters will take time to subside," he says.

MetService Metrologist Georgina Griffiths has worked closely with the Auckland Civil Defence team during the last few days and says the current storm across Auckland has largely passed.

"There’s a good chance of one more burst of heavy showers out west this evening, before a dry night," she says.

Landing Road, Titirangi

A significant landslip has cut off access to Landing Road in Titirangi, West Auckland, leaving around a dozen people isolated down the no exit road. An Auckland Council geotechnical engineer is directing clearance of the road by bulldozer in order to carry out a technical inspection and Auckland Civil Defence is liaising with residents on their welfare needs.

At this stage, we can’t confirm when the road will reopen. All residents are safe and well.

New Lynn | Great North Road and Clark Street culvert

Great North Road remains closed at the intersection with Clark Street and is likely to remain closed until at least Monday (10 April).

This is due to further inundation of the culvert and will require significant work to pump out water and repair the damaged infrastructure. The council has had stormwater experts, contractors and emergency services on site all day and has had a traffic management plan in place to deal with the situation.

The closure will cause delays in the wider New Lynn area and drivers are asked to drive with patience and care.

Okahu Bay Urupa

NgÄti WhÄtua ÅrÄkei and NgÄti WhÄtua ÅrÄkei Reserves Board have imposed a three day rahui on Okahu Bay, as floodwaters from their cemetery are cleared to the sea. This means people are being asked not to swim in the bay until Sunday, respecting the cultural sensitivity of water being removed from a burial ground and any water quality issues this may bring.

Road closures

As a result of the rain last night, some road closures remain in place across the region, including in Rodney, Maraetai-Clevedon area and New Lynn. Visit the Auckland Transport Facebook page for up to date information.

Kawakawa Bay Coast Road remains closed from 121 Kawakawa Bay Coast Road (to the end).

Kohimarama Road

Auckland Council building inspectors have cleared residents to return to the front units in a Kohimarama Road block affected by a landslide last night. Four units to the rear will remain closed until the mud and other debris is removed.

Sharon Road, Browns Bay

The council’s structural engineers are satisfied the three properties above a cliff on Sharon Road in Browns Bay can remain occupied. The situation will continue to be monitored until the rain clears and the stretch of beach below (Browns Bay to Waiake Beach) remains closed for safety reasons.

Remember:

- If you have been affected by flooding and storm damage, and can’t return home or stay with friends or family, contact Auckland Civil Defence on 0800 22 22 00.

- Check on friends, family and neighbours who may need your help.

- Floodwaters may take time to subside. Do not drive through floodwaters.

- Roads may be slippery and affected by slips or debris, drive slowly and carefully.

- Report flooding and trees down on public land to Auckland Council on 09 301 0101.

- Treat power lines as live at all times.

- Do not attempt to drive through or over slips.

- If your property is damaged, take photographs for your insurer as early as possible.