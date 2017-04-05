Sandbags ready as river levels continue to rise

Wednesday, 5 April, 2017 - 19:21

Hamilton City Council teams are closely monitoring low lying areas of the city as heavy rain in the wake of Cyclone Debbie has seen river levels rising rapidly.

Sandbags have been stacked in readiness at sites in Ann Ave and Awatere Ave, as modelling shows river levels may mean flooding near, or on, the properties over the next 24 hours. River levels are 2m higher than this time yesterday and still rising.

Blair Bowcott, Council’s Incident Management Team Controller, says the sandbags are just one aspect of precautionary work around the city as it deals with a very significant weather event.

"Towns and cities across the entire North Island have felt the effects of Cyclone Debbie and Hamilton has come through it well so far, but we are still dealing with hundreds of incidents as a result of the heavy rain.

"We have deployed every resource we have at our disposal, including engaging specialist contractors, as we deal with everything from surface flooding and subsidence issues to wastewater overflows caused by the sheer volume of water the city has experienced. Our teams are working as effectively as they can to get to the reported incidents but it’s going to take some time.

"We had the equivalent of a month’s rain in 24 hours and, as we have seen in the rest of the country, the collection and pipe systems are not designed to deal with that capacity in that amount of time."

Mr Bowcott says residents with urgent issues should contact the Council’s call centre on 838 6699, and asks people to be patient if there are delays due to high call numbers.

As well as on-site and remote monitoring, sandbag deployment and liaison with emergency services, another precautionary measure as a result of the weather event has been to temporarily shut down one of the city’s main water pipes from this evening. The Eastern Bulk Main was affected by a substantial slip in early February and emergency stabilisation work has been underway at the site.

The shutdown is a prudent step to manage the city’s water supply as repair crews investigate the effect the heavy rain has had on the repair site. During the shutdown residents are asked to conserve water to help reduce demand as the city is supplied via the Western Main only.

Any disruption to supply is likely to be relatively minor, and for a short time, but anyone who has no water supply should contact the Council on 838 6699.