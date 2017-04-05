Missing Wellington man located safe and well

Wednesday, 5 April, 2017 - 19:51

Missing Wellington man, Richard Smith, has been located safe and well in Rotorua around 6:00pm this evening.

Mr Smith is currently in Rotorua after catching a bus from Wellington.

His family has been notified and Police are working to reunite him with them as soon as possible.

Police would like to thank LandSAR and the Upper Hutt Community Rescue and Hutt City Emergency Response Team volunteers who assisted in the search.

We would also like to thank the members of the public who alerted Police to Mr Smith’s whereabouts.