Two Lotto players celebrate $500,000 win

Wednesday, 5 April, 2017 - 22:04

Lotto players from Papamoa and Nelson might be booking a holiday to more tropical weather tomorrow after each winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning Lotto tickets were sold at Pak n Save Papamoa in Papamoa and Countdown Nelson in Nelson.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $5 million.

Meanwhile, Strike Four also rolled over and will be $200,000 on Saturday.

There were more Lotto winners than ever before tonight thanks to a new Lotto Division, with over 108,000 Lotto players around the country winning with Lotto Division 7.

This new Lotto Division is part of changes to Lotto, Powerball and Strike to make the games even better, with more Lotto winners and bigger Powerball prizes across all Divisions.

Anyone who bought their ticket from either of the above stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ app.