Daylight brings relief for Horizons region

Thursday, 6 April, 2017 - 09:10

Whanganui Town Bridge river levels peaked at approximately 6am this morning at 7.4 metres, which means flooding concerns have receded for the district. Horizons controller Craig Grant says updated Metservice forecast predictions last night indicated a rain fall of approximately 30 millimetres in the Upper Whanganui overnight, which was a relief for all. "The worst of the weather has passed through, with Pipiriki peaking at 9.7 metres late yesterday afternoon. This was less than what was originally predicted as a result of not receiving the forecasted rainfall in the catchment," says Mr Grant.

"While barriers in Whanganui currently remain in place, there are no longer concerns of any flooding in the district. Surface flooding, slips and road closures may still be an issue as we have seen a lot of water in a very short time."

Whanganui District Council will be assessing infrastructure before removing cordons at 11am; however evacuees have been contacted since 8am and are allowed home as services continue to be restored. The Welfare Centres at Whanganui Girls’ College and St Paul’s Church will be closed at 9am this morning, with assistance available to those returning home. "MetService predicts 5-15 millimetres of rain in the headwaters of Whanganui over the next 12 hours, and showers will continue throughout the Region over the coming days. This will have no impact. Another weather system from the Tasman Sea, that is due Tuesday/Wednesday next week, is not expected to cause major concern," says Mr Grant. "Rivers across the Region are full but falling, and continue to remain within their channels. The Moutoa floodgates, which were opened at 2.15am yesterday morning, will stay open until midday on Friday. There is no intention to open the Makino spillway in Feilding. "The Emergency Coordination Centre (ECC) is now transitioning from response to recovery. This will include continued monitoring of river levels, an assessment of flood protection structures, and inspections for debris of floodways. A comprehensive damage assessment reconnaissance flight will be taken, when weather allows. "As we begin to scale down I want to acknowledge the coordinated response across the Region. Based on MetService forecasts and reports, and predicted river levels, major flooding was a very real concern. From Emergency Operation Centres to community response and resilience, everyone is commended for their efforts."

The next update will be at approximately 3pm. Our Manawatu Wanganui Civil Defence Facebook will continue to be updated throughout the day https://www.facebook.com/civildefencemanawatuwanganui/ Members of the public are still advised to take care while driving. As weather and road conditions can change rapidly, we advise people to check the status of roads before they start their journey. People can call 0800 4HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49) or visit or

- www.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/regions/8 - www.facebook.com/nztacni

- www.twitter.com/NZTACNI Up-to-date information on river heights and rainfall is available via Horizons 24 hour toll-free Waterline 0508 4 FLOOD or via our website www.horizons.govt.nz

For weather forecasting information please see www.metservice.co.nz