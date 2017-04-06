SH15 Maungatapere closed later today for vehicle recovery

Thursday, 6 April, 2017 - 09:23

The NZ Transport Agency is advising motorists that State Highway 15 will be closed between State Highway 1 and State Highway 14 later this morning to allow for a truck and trailer to be recovered after an incident yesterday.

The closure will take effect from 9.30 this morning until approximately 2 o’clock this afternoon.

A detour will be in place via State Highway 1 and State Highway 14.

We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.