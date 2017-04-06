SH15 Maungatapere closed later today for vehicle recovery

|
[ login or create an account ]
The NZ Transport Agency is advising motorists that State Highway 15 will be closed between State Highway 1 and State Highway 14 later this morning to allow for a truck and trailer to be recovered after an incident yesterday.
The closure will take effect from 9.30 this morning until approximately 2 o’clock this afternoon.
A detour will be in place via State Highway 1 and State Highway 14.
We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.