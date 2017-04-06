Improving situation sees Council de-activate EOC and focus on cleanup

Thursday, 6 April, 2017 - 09:45

The worst of the weather has moved through although we are expecting more rain over the day.

Due to the improving forecast, Council has de-activated its Emergency Operations Centre (EOC).

In flooded areas the waters are still high but slowly receding.

There are still a number of roads around the district affected by flooding or slips.

Council Civil Defence in conjunction with other response agencies and its road contractors have been out since first light checking on communities and starting to clear roads and other clean-up work.

A list of known road outages are on Council’s website www.ruapehudc.govt.nz and Facebook page.

People are asked to advise Council of any road outages or other issues and continue to take extreme care when driving around the district and not drive through any floodwaters.

There is still a boil water notice in place for Owhango township.

There are still water restrictions in place for all other townships in Ruapehu, with Taumarunui and Ohakune requested to take particular care with water use.

Raetihi residents are still advised to avoid going into floodwaters due to the potential risk of contamination of floodwater by sewage overflow.