An extra million on the trains in just 3 months

Thursday, 6 April, 2017 - 10:53

Auckland’s rail network is adding a million passenger trips every three to four months.

Auckland Transport says another milestone has been reached with 19 million passenger trips for the year, an annual increase of 19.4%.

Brendon Main, Group Manager AT Metro Operations says the rail network performance continues to be outstanding. "We’ve added a million more trips in just 117 days and we’ve seen growth at around that rate for the past two years. This time in 2015 we’d just celebrated 13 million trips.

"The completion of the electrification of the rail network from Papakura to Swanson has seen Aucklanders vote with their feet and use the trains."

Mr Main says including around 27,000 for the Adele concert on Thursday 23 March, trains carried a little over 113,000 passengers that day, setting a new daily record.

He says passengers are liking the service, satisfaction with the rail network is at 92.1%.

And Auckland’s newest rail station is performing well, last week Parnell station was used by 2900 passengers.

For the 12 months to March 2017 Auckland public transport patronage totalled just under 87 million passenger boardings, an increase of 6.9% on the previous year.

For more about Auckland Transport: www.at.govt.nz