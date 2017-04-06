Chief executive re-appointed for another five-year term

|
I have much pleasure in confirming the re-appointment of Rob Phillips as Environment Southland's chief executive for the next five years.
The Local Government Act requires local government chief executives to be on five-year fixed term contracts. There is provision for the incumbent to opt for a two-year extension. However, Rob’s commitment to Southland is such that it was his preference to apply for a second five-year term.
The council subsequently advertised the position and went through a process, which resulted in his re-appointment.
Environment Southland is fortunate to retain a chief executive of Rob's calibre. I'm delighted that he has accepted the role, as it provides continuity for progressing the challenges ahead of us.
