Arrests made following Palmerston North liquor store robbery

Thursday, 6 April, 2017 - 12:16

Following the execution of search warrants, Manawatu Police have arrested and charged five people with the aggravated robbery of Liquorland on College St, Palmerston North on 21 March 2017.

An 18-year-old Palmerston North man was located on the day of the robbery near the scene.

He has been remanded in custody to reappear on 11 April.

In the days following, two 17-year-old Palmerston North males were located and charged.

They also have been remanded in custody to reappear in April.

Yesterday, (5 April 2017) a 16-year-old and 15-year-old were located and charged.

The investigation is continuing to identify the sixth person responsible for the robbery and Police believe that will only be a matter of time.

"We are delighted with the outcome to date but the job isn’t finished.

We are determined to ensure that all of the persons responsible for this crime are held to account," says Detective Sergeant Dave Thompson.

"The response from the public at the scene and those in the neighbouring streets has been fantastic.

It enabled us to quickly put together events that occurred.

"The employee working at the time has been advised of the arrests and of course is delighted.

"It is hard to imagine the things that go through someone’s mind when they have a gun pointed at them," he says.

Now that the matter is before the courts Police are unable to offer any further comment.